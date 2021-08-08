CG: PIT@CIN - 8/8/21
Condensed Game: Joey Votto's RBI single highlighted a three-run 3rd for the Reds, which held up behind Tyler Mahle's 10-K performance in win
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Trea Turner helped the Dodgers get on the board early, and Chris Taylor's eighth-inning double lifted them to a 5-3 win over the Angels on Saturday night.
Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets on Sunday. Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Mets in the NL East. The streak is Philadelphia’s longest since winning eight straight in July 2010.
Zack Wheeler was a man on a mission Sunday, paying a fitting tribute to Roy Halladay with the best start of his career. "Today was his day and I just tried to pitch like him." By Corey Seidman
Gabe Kapler had to use every reliver in his bullpen to escape Milwaukee with an improbable win Saturday night.
Rizzo said he was waiting to get vaccinated while with the Cubs in June.
What now for the Detroit Tigers with a series in Baltimore coming up, Niko Goodrum's return and news of Jonathan Schoop's extension?
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Giants were looking at another tough 2-1 loss. But things got crazy in extra innings and Gabe Kapler's group escaped with a huge win.
Pitcher Josiah Gray was stellar in just his second start for the Nationals.
Top to bottom, obviously Farhan [Zaidi], Scott Harris, [Gabe Kapler], our whole staff, they've done an amazing job acquiring players."
Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was on the top of his game today, holding the Mets to just two hits, both by Brandon Nimmo, and leading Philadelphia to a 3-0 victory and the sweep.
Did White Sox lefty Carlos Rodn make a free agent sales pitch to the Cubs with his scoreless start Saturday?