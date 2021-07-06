CG: PHI@CHC - 7/5/21

The Telegraph
Having played just once against the tennis elite ahead of her Wimbledon whirlwind, Emma Raducanu's career earnings stood at £28,762. Barely a week on, however, and British tennis's new golden girl's "smile alone" has been valued by marketeers at £3 million, despite her disappointing loss against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. A new world of megabucks brand endorsements now beckons for the down-to-earth Bromley teenager who only sat her A-levels two months ago. The 18-year-old's lon