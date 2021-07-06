CG: PHI@CHC - 7/5/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: The Phillies power five home runs and Andrew McCutchen notched three hits in the Phillies' 13-3 rout of the Cubs

Recommended Stories