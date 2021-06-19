U.S. Open:

Watch Round 3 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

CG: OAK@NYY - 6/19/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Gio Urshela's go-ahead home run in the 8th inning led the Yankees to a 7-5 comeback win over the Athletics

Recommended Stories