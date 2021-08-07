CG: NYM@PHI - 8/6/21
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Condensed Game: Kyle Gibson does it all in 4-2 Phillies' win
Condensed Game: Kyle Gibson does it all in 4-2 Phillies' win
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Nelly Korda stumbled with a horror double-bogey on the par-three seventh but recovered brilliantly to hold the Olympic gold medal position with a one-stroke lead from Lydia Ko as the final group rounded the turn in the fourth round on Saturday. Korda was 16-under as she headed to the 10th, with India's Aditi Ashok tied for third on 14-under with Dane Emily Kristene Pedersen at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by three strokes, world number one Korda extended the gap to four with an early birdie but faltered as Ko made a flying start to put the pressure on.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
France handed Team USA its first Olympic loss since 2004 on July 25. Can it make it two in a row for the gold medal?
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
The Mets' inability to drive in baserunners bit them again in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, as they fell out of first place in the NL East.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
"You may never see anything like it again," an announcer said.
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Breaking down what the Cubs got in return in trade deadline deals for Javy Bez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.