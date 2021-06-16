CG: MIN@SEA - 6/15/21

Associated Press

Ahead the whole way, the Arizona Diamondbacks watched in almost disbelief when Mike Yastrzemski connected. The Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Yastrzemski hit a grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night. Arizona led 7-0 in the second inning, but couldn’t hold on and lost its 12th in a row overall.