CG: MIN@KC - 7/2/21

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Ohtani drew a walk off Paul Fry (2-3) with one out in the ninth inning. After Anthony Rendon was caught looking for the second out, Ohtani stole second with Walsh up for his 12th stolen base of the season.