CG: MIN@KC - 7/2/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Salvador Perez belted his 20th homer of the year while Hanser Alberto crushed his first of the season in the Royals' 7-4 win

Recommended Stories