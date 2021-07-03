CG: MIN@KC - 7/2/21

Reuters
The woman accusing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault said he choked her until she lost consciousness and punched her in the face during sex, leaving her with head injuries and "facial trauma," according to an ESPN report Thursday. The network obtained a copy of the filing accompanying her request for a temporary restraining order against Bauer, filed on Monday. ESPN said Pasadena police are investigating the alleged assaults, which the woman said occurred April 21 and May 16 at Bauer's home in Pasadena, Calif.