CG: MIN@CLE - 5/22/21
Condensed Game: Cesar Hernandez crushed a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th and Reyes mashed a two-run homer to lead Cleveland to a 5-3 win
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.
Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.
If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.
It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.
After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.
Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round
Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.
AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR Cup Series drivers are making a splash at the Circuit of The Americas. Literally. Rain fell throughout Saturday‘s 55-minute practice. The entire 3.41-mile, 20-turn Austin, Texas-based road course was drenched. Teams put on their wet-weather tires, though, and navigated the circuit for the first time in the sport’s history. “I just […]
Not every fantasy manager wants to trade. Here are some ways you can look around your league and determine who might be willing to make a deal.
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.
The Pirates star left his mark.
The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.
Garcia seems a popular pick because of his tantalizing odds.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff warned on Thursday of possible protests and court action if Formula One's governing body did not speed up a 'half-baked' clampdown on flexible rear wings. The Austrian spoke after McLaren principal Andreas Seidl said some rivals were gaining an unacceptable advantage because the International Automobile Federation (FIA) had put off action until June 15. "Delaying the introduction for whatever reason leaves us in a legal vacuum and leaves the door open for protests," Wolff, whose team have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, told reporters at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Kiawah Island, site of this year's PGA Championship, has a fascinating history dotted with hurricanes, controversy and high winds.
Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.
James Davison made it look easy in NASCAR‘s first glimpse at Circuit of The Americas, grabbing a win — a virtual one, at least — in dominant fashion. Fans and NASCAR Cup Series stars got a first look at COTA Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series before NASCAR‘s inaugural visit to the […]
Britain's Daily Telegraph this month detailed a renewed Saudi Arabian-led plan to create a breakaway rival circuit, with players offered between $30 million-$100 million to take part. The U.S. PGA Tour has threatened members with instant suspension and a lifetime ban if they join the breakaway, while four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said the SGL was nothing more than a "money grab". Westwood, however, said that at the point he was at in his career he would tempted to join.