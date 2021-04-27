CG: MIA@MIL - 4/26/21

Reuters

Roger Federer's decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favourite surface at next month's French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. Federer, who due to injury or schedule preference has not competed on the clay courts at Roland Garros in four of the last five years, returned to competition last month after sitting out more than a year following two knee operations. "He wouldn't be showing up to play if he didn't think he could play well," former player McEnroe told Reuters in a telephone interview.