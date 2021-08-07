CG: MIA@COL - 8/6/21
Condensed Game: C.J. Cron hit two home runs and the Rockies scored nine runs in the 4th inning to cruise to a 14-2 rout of the Marlins
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will have a playoff for the silver and bronze medals at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by three strokes, Korda gave up a share of the lead to Japan's fast-finishing Inami on the 17th but the home favourite bogeyed 18, giving the American a precious one-stroke buffer as she shot towards the final green.
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
The United States men's basketball team defeats France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Kevin Durant leads the way with 29 points.
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
The Mets' inability to drive in baserunners bit them again in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, as they fell out of first place in the NL East.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Richard Bland has played professionally since 1996 and he's showing his veteran insight on Twitter towards Bryson DeChambeau.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
Manager Alex Cora was not in a happy mood after the Red Sox' latest loss, and he has plenty of reasons to be upset with a team that's underachieved since the All-Star break.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Adrian Houser is the latest Brewers player to test positive for COVID-19.
Breaking down what the Cubs got in return in trade deadline deals for Javy Bez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.
Draymond Green now has two Olympic gold medals.