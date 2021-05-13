CG: MIA@ARI - 5/12/21
Condensed Game: Cody Poteet tossed five innings to earn the win in his MLB debut as the Marlins edged the D-backs
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
The aftermath of an unforgettable win over Billy Joe Saunders in front of a record crowd in Texas confirms Canelo Alvarez’s status as the best in boxing at the moment
Everything in the public discourse about Russell Westbrook's career comes with a but.
The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.
The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.
Two of the UFC light heavyweight division's most popular Brazilians are in the works to collide this fall.
Three UFC events for June officially have a home in Las Vegas.
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021
"Sometimes, young lions kill old lions. But sometimes, they die trying. I want to kill this guy."
Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/12/2021
CHICAGO (AP) Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 115-107 on Tuesday night despite Zach LaVine's 41 points. Joe Harris added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds as Brooklyn won its second straight after a four-game slide. ''That's what we do every game,'' Durant said after the Nets finished with 32 assists on 42 field goals.
We asked this week's MMA Junkie "Triple Take" panel to weigh in on the best UFC 262 fight outside Oliveira vs. Chandler in the headliner.
Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway 2:42 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat host Montreal 4-3 on Monday night, but the result was enough to send the Canadiens to the playoffs. McDavid took a feed from Leon Draisaitl and roofed the game winner over Montreal goalie Jake Allen for his 33rd goal and a two-point game. James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun potted goals for the Oilers, who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games and own the division's second playoff spot.
USMNT winger Christian Pulisic was his usual busy self for Chelsea, pressing hard and working to find runs behind the Arsenal backline.
Many coaches and players don't feel that the NCAA and organizers even tried to make the University Club course in Baton Rouge playable for them this week.
Gerrit Cole allowed just four hits on the way to a 12-strikeout performance, as the Yankees beat the Rays, 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Chelsea's steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday's match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Ramn Laureano was NOT happy after this call.