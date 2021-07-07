CG: LAD@MIA - 7/6/21

Axios

100 years after Babe Ruth bent the sport of baseball to his will, Shohei Ohtani — who takes the mound tonight against the Red Sox — has broken it entirely.Driving the news: Next week in Denver, Ohtani will compete in the Home Run Derby, start at DH for the AL and take the mound after becoming the first player ever named an All-Star as both a pitcher and position player.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: You can't sc