CG: LAD@CHC - 5/4/21

Condensed Game: David Bote ripped a bases-clearing double to support Kyle Hendricks' strong outing in the Cubs' 7-1 Game 1 win

  • Kris Bryant back to old self after cutting down K's

    Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant's been back to his old tricks so far this season, cutting down on whiffs and mashing fastballs, and he could end up a draft steal.

  • Black Twitter drags Justin Bieber over loc hairstyle

    Almost five years to the date since it happened the first time, Black Twitter is dragging Justin Bieber over his new loc hairstyle. It’s now been well over a week, and while the pop star continues to post pictures of this chosen hairstyle all over his Instagram, the conversation online certainly hasn’t stopped, especially on Twitter.

  • How to buy Athletics' 'Ride the Wave' T-shirts from BreakingT

    Wear a piece of the A's 13-game winning streak right here from BreakingT.

  • Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Ian Happ collision ‘scariest' play of career

    Nico Hoerner discusses his collision with Ian Happ in Sunday's Cubs-Reds game, which he says is the "scariest" of his entire baseball career.

  • Rep. Charlie Crist announces he's running again for Florida governor

    Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) wants to give being governor of Florida another shot. When he served as governor from 2007 to 2011, Crist was a Republican, and after a brief stint as an independent, he became a Democrat in 2012. He is the first prominent Democrat to announce that they will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who pushed back against mask mandates and locking down the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. During an event Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Crist said DeSantis is "a governor who doesn't listen, who doesn't care, and doesn't think about you — unless of course you can write a campaign check. Really, he sees our state's wonderful diversity as a threat, not a strength we all celebrate. He's failed to lead during the greatest health and economic crisis of our lifetime." Crist — who ran for governor in 2014 but was narrowly defeated by the incumbent, Republican Rick Scott — likely won't be the only well-known Democrat in the race for long. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) are both expected to soon announce that they will be running for governor, Politico reports. Florida last elected a Democratic governor in 1994. More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedule

  • Milwaukee council approves $750,000 settlement with former Bucks player Sterling Brown in police misconduct lawsuit

    Sterling Brown, who now plays for the Huston Rockets, sued the city of Milwaukee in 2018 when he was still a member of the Bucks.

  • Miles Bridges to reportedly miss 10 to 14 days due to NBA health and safety protocols

    Miles Bridges may not be able to return for the rest of the regular season.

  • Chris Weidman issued 6-month medical suspension

    Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Hornets hold on for crucial 102-99 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a 102-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer.

  • LeBron James reinjures ankle, uncertain for Nuggets on Monday

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reinjured his right ankle on Sunday night and his status is unclear for Monday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. James departed the 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors with 6:42 remaining in the contest. "His ankle is battling some soreness," Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said afterward.

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster, center Goga Bitadze get into heated exchange during loss to Kings

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Jags fire several front office executives after draft

    The Jags made some pre-draft moves and parted ways with some executives in their scouting office from Dave Caldwell's regime and before.

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Bradley Beal and Stephen Curry's scoring title race could feature rare comeback

    Only one player in NBA history has led the NBA in scoring for longer than Bradley Beal and not won the scoring title.

  • John Kuhn provides some clarity on Aaron Rodgers-Packers conflict

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn provided an update after speaking with Aaron Rodgers.

  • Lines drawn in golf’s civil war: Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy split over breakaway Super League

    Phil Mickelson is known for his mischievous sense of humour, but he was being deadly serious here at Quail Hollow on Wednesday when responding to a question about Super League Golf. "It's a big deal to give up control of your schedule,” the five-time major winner said. “I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that.” It is fair to say that even those who sympathise with the likes of Justin Rose – as the Englishman wrestles with the extraordinary dilemma of banking more than a $100 million at the risk of being booted off the sport’s two main tours, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup – would claim it be a “selfless” act. Certainly not Rory McIlroy who produced a rant for the ages earlier that day over why the Saudi breakaway circuit is golf’s “money grab” equivalent of football’s European Super League. However, Mickelson made the argument regardless. “I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” he said. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times… But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. Whereas here, we’re able to control it. “We all make a very good living. We all do well. I’ve already had kids and I had the ability to control my schedule and be at big moments in their lives. If you’re a younger player, are you going to give that up?” McIlroy’s line of debate was rather different and will surely have resonated with the overwhelming majority. The 32-year-old talked of "playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships” and backed Monahan and the European Tour in their warnings of issuing lifetime bans.