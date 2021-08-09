CG: KC@STL: 8/8/21
Condensed Game: The Royals overcame a hefty rain delay while Nicky Lopez delivered the game-winning hit to hold off the Cardinals and secure
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Brandon Crawford's instincts helped the Giants beat the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Not only did the Mets fall into third place in the NL East, but Javier Baez also left Sunday's shutout loss with an injury.
Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday. Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series. Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
This was frightening.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
Even though the Yankees came into the day on a 5-game win streak, a shutout loss and an injury to Gleyber Torres are all that are being talked about after this weekend's series against the Mariners, according to Sweeny Murti.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger (4-3) in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.