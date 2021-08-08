CG: KC@STL - 8/7/21

Yahoo Sports Videos

Helen Maroulis became the first American woman to medal in wrestling in 2016 winning gold in Rio, and after a harrowing journey to Tokyo, she made history again winning bronze. Maroulis joins Liz Loza in conversation about the U.S. women’s medal domination in Tokyo, what it feels like to smash glass ceilings, how traumatic brain injury put her future in doubt, the importance of having conversations about mental health, and the lighter side of her Tokyo Games experience… spoiler, it involved Karaoke. Plus, Maroulis is working to make the world a better place and with help from P&G’s Athletes for Good grant, she’s helping refugees across the globe.