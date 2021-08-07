CG: KC@STL - 8/6/21

Reuters

KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will have a playoff for the silver and bronze medals at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by three strokes, Korda gave up a share of the lead to Japan's fast-finishing Inami on the 17th but the home favourite bogeyed 18, giving the American a precious one-stroke buffer as she shot towards the final green.