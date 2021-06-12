CG: KC@OAK - 6/11/21
Condensed Game: Elvis Andrus notched the walk-off RBI single that carried the A's to a 4-3 victory over the Royals
Yes, 10 strokes.
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
For 21 years, Bo Schembechler preached doing the right thing at Michigan. It turns out he was a fraud.
He’s got the arm. Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, grandson to 13-year NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew to league legends Peyton and Eli Manning, looks destined to continue the family tradition. During a visit to Clemson University’s summer football camp last week, Arch dropped a 45-yard dime in the corner of the […] The post Arch Manning, the Family’s Latest Quarterback, Made a Ridiculous Throw at His Clemson Visit appeared first on InsideHook.
The soon-to-be former commissioner Larry Scott didn't hide his true feelings on his way out the door.
After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 56 points as the Suns moved one win from the West finals after beating the Nuggets 116-102 in Game 3.
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer exited Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning due to a groin injury.
With the A's struggles at shortstop this season, Trevor Story could be the player that takes them over the top.
The Nationals commemorated Kyle Schwarber's upper deck homer with a red seat.
The Mets have claimed right-handed pitcher Nick Tropeano off waivers.
Sprinting, sliding and stretching, anticipating each other’s moves for four sets and more than four hours, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal produced a masterpiece in the French Open semifinals. Djokovic, as it happens, is one of only two men in tennis history who knows what it takes to beat Nadal at Roland Garros. “Just one of these nights and matches that you will remember forever,” said the top-seeded Djokovic, who trailed 2-0 in the closing set before reeling off the last half-dozen games to reach his sixth final at the clay-court major tournament.
Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.
Watch as 2022 five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers absolutely launches a football an astounding distance through the air.
If there was any concern that Nate Diaz's star power has waned, it likely vanished in a puff of marijuana smoke at Arizona Federal Theater.
Some people take their job very seriously.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t expect people to forget about the guy they gave up for Alex Verdugo. “We believe in this guy,” Cora said after Verdugo banged a walkoff single off the Green Monster to help the Red Sox rally from a four-run deficit and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night. Verdugo had three hits to lead the Red Sox to their major league-best 23rd comeback victory of the season.
Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.
Novak Djokovic stopped Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 14th French Open title and handed the King of Clay just his third loss in 108 matches at the tournament by rallying to win a thriller of a semifinal.