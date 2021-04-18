CG: HOU@SEA - 4/17/21

Reuters
The 10-times major champion, who retired in 2008 but returned to action earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA event, will host the innovative mixed tournament at Vallda Golf and Country Club alongside Henrik Stenson. Sorenstam, who is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, last played on home soil at the 2008 Scandinavian TPC in Stockholm. "I'm excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years," Sorenstam, 50, said.