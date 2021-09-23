CG: HOU@LAA - 9/22/21
Condensed Game: Alvarez homered and drove in three while Altuve hit a two-run double as part of a four-run 12th to beat the Angels, 9-5
Condensed Game: Alvarez homered and drove in three while Altuve hit a two-run double as part of a four-run 12th to beat the Angels, 9-5
After Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier swiped a scouting report card from a Blue Jays catcher on Monday, both benches emptied when he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game.
One day after the Angels were officially eliminated from the postseason hunt, manager Joe Maddon had a few things to get off his chest.
Scott Kazmir got the San Francisco Giants into a jam and rookie reliever Camilo Doval got them right out of it. Doval got three huge outs on eight pitches at a pivotal juncture for the Giants, who beat the free-falling San Diego Padres 8-6 Wednesday night to take a two-game lead in the NL West. Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double and Buster Posey had four hits and scored three times.
The 2021 MLB campaign is in the final stretch of the regular season with the playoff field beginning to take form. What will the field look like?
Now the story can be told. Two years ago, just after Bruce Bochy had managed his last game for the San Francisco Giants, Ron Fowler, then running the San Diego Padres, called Bochy to ask if he’d like to return to San Diego to manage his old club. Bochy, now 66, had a bifurcated 25-year […]
You may have heard about the gambler who had a 16-team, money-line card that went 15 for 15 on Sunday, with only a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers standing in the way of a $726,000 payout. Obviously, the Lions lost — and there went the money. Unless it didn’t. As explained by [more]
The Giants capitalized on the Dodgers' loss and took a two-game lead in the NL West with 10 to go.
The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday in Denver.
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees are rolling into a season-ending divisional gauntlet taking solace in the standings. “We're in control of things,” manager Aaron Boone said. Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and New York rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-3 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep and an inside track to a playoff spot.
On Ryder Cup week, get to know these PGA Tour players' wives, girlfriends and families.
Sergio Garcia’s American wife is ready to jump into the crowd again to tell her countrymen “leave out the insults because you’re embarrassing”, should their taunts here this week descend to the level witnessed the last time the Ryder Cup was held on this side of the Atlantic.
Plunking opponents with fastballs is stupid and dangerous. Doing so because of your own mistake is next level.
Scott Kazmir is once again back in the big leagues, poised to make one of the biggest starts of the season for the Giants.
The Timberwolves on Wednesday pulled off a shocker of a front office move, and now we wonder if the Sixers and Ben Simmons will be impacted. By Adam Hermann
The #49ers saw a couple key players get back on the practice field to start Week 3 preparations.
The Sixers have reportedly talked with at least six teams around the league about a Ben Simmons trade - could this be the best offer available? By Adam Hermann
GM David Griffin and Zion have a frayed relationship. At best.
Anthony Gose worked for roughly five years for the chance he got Monday night, as he made his MLB debut as a pitcher at the age of 31.
Frank Gore wasn't among the players the #49ers reached out to about helping their RB depth. Kyle Shanahan explained why.
Here’s how the Panthers’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson landed them an unanswered prayer in Sam Darnold.