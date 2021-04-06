CG: HOU@LAA - 4/5/21

Reuters

MLB's announcement on Friday marked one of the most high-profile reactions after Georgia last month strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The voting law, which Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp endorsed, faces legal challenges from civil rights groups and others who say it aims to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities, who tend to vote Democratic. Abbott, who is also a Republican, said in an open letter to the Texas Rangers that he would "not participate in an event held by MLB" and that the state would not "seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."