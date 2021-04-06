CG: HOU@LAA - 4/5/21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: The Angels rallied to score 4 runs in the 8th inning and Mike Trout smashed his first home run of 2021 in the team's 7-6 win

Recommended Stories

  • Eddie Alvarez: Eventual ONE title would make me best lightweight in history

    Eddie Alvarez came to ONE Championship with a big goal, no doubt. A win Wednesday could put him back on the cusp of it.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

    Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

  • Texas Governor Abbott declines Rangers' first pitch invite amid All-Star Game controversy

    MLB's announcement on Friday marked one of the most high-profile reactions after Georgia last month strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The voting law, which Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp endorsed, faces legal challenges from civil rights groups and others who say it aims to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities, who tend to vote Democratic. Abbott, who is also a Republican, said in an open letter to the Texas Rangers that he would "not participate in an event held by MLB" and that the state would not "seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

  • Hall, Palmieri, Granlund may get moved by NHL trade deadline

    The NHL trade deadline is less than a week away and teams willing to deal have some potentially intriguing options. Most franchises might be idle or severely limited because 18 teams have $1 million or less of salary cap space available, and the ceiling for what they can spend will not go up next season. In most if not all cases, the traded players will leave teams with little hope of hoisting the Stanley Cup to franchises with a shot to contend for the coveted prize.

  • Next Gen car set for two-day tire test at Darlington

    NASCAR’s Next Gen car gets on track for a second consecutive week as Tyler Reddick takes the wheel for Goodyear tire testing Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. This week’s test marks the first appearance at the historic South Carolina track for the Next Gen model, which is scheduled for its official competition debut in […]

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers, create clear path to take a QB at No. 2 in 2021 NFL draft

    Darnold is being traded for three draft picks. The highest is a 2022 second-rounder. And BYU QB Zach Wilson could be the Jets' next QB.

  • Authorities rule Miracle on Ice star Mark Pavelich's death to be suicide

    Pavelich as committed to a mental health treatment center at the time.

  • Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga's flawless season. The Bears just about did. Jared Butler and their dynamic backcourt hit their first five 3-pointers and never cooled off.

  • Baylor fans rush field, set furniture ablaze to celebrate first NCAA men's basketball championship

    Baylor added some football flair to the requisite furniture fires and fireworks that accompany a championship celebration.

  • Warriors visit Hawks aiming to even season series

    The Atlanta Hawks return home from their season-long eight-game road trip on Sunday to host the Golden State Warriors, but who knows how healthy either team will be. The Hawks went 4-4 on the trip but played short-handed on the final stop in New Orleans and still emerged with a 126-103 win over the Pelicans. Atlanta was without all five players who made up its starting lineup in the season opener -- leading scorer Trae Young (left knee soreness), Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness), John Collins (left ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish, who has missed 19 games with a right Achilles injury.

  • Former Olympic wrestler has finger torn off during MMA fight

    "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."

  • Doncic's 31 points pace Mavs over NBA-leading Jazz 111-103

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 111-103 on Monday night for their season-best fifth straight win. The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game winning streak halted. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points, Josh Richardson 17 and Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 as Dallas won for the first time in three games versus Utah this season.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill targeted for UFC on ESPN 24 in May

    A women's strawweight bout between a pair of recent contenders is being targeted for May.

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.

  • Jordan Spieth claims first win since 2017 at the Valero Texas Open, just days before the Masters

    Jordan Spieth went more than 1,300 days without a win on the PGA Tour.