CG: CWS@MIN - 8/10/21
Condensed Game: Willians Astudillo hit a two-run homer in the 6th to put the Twins ahead and Griffin Jax struck out a career-best ten batter
The Red Sox reportedly are considering shaking things up in their rotation and in their lineup as their second-half struggles continue.
Cameron Burrell, the son of Olympians Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell, won NCAA championships in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay.
Madison Bumgarner is making his first trip back to Oracle Park since fans were allowed back and they showed their appreciation with a lengthy standing ovation early in Tuesday's game.
Observations from the Giants' walk off win over the D-backs.
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Draymond Green offered some strong comments on Instagram.
Here's more information on how to watch Thursday's MLB Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker failed to handle Kris Bryant's sharp grounder, and the San Francisco Giants danced on the field celebrating an 8-7 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Giants won their third straight and fifth in six games, doing it the hard way after going up 5-0 in the fifth. Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead double in the eighth and Buster Posey homered.
The Yankees fell to the Kansas City Royals, 8-4, on Tuesday.
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
Mookie Betts was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday and manager Dave Roberts said the right fielder is likely headed to the injured list.
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
"It's going to take some time." Kyle Shanahan explained one issue plaguing #49ers rookie QB Trey Lance.
Dennis Schröder gambled on himself by turning down an $80 million extension from the Lakers, and it hasn't gone to plan.
Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain. The Phillies saw their winning streak spoiled by a soggy bullpen. Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended Philadelphia’s win string at eight, beating the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday night.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Mets acting GM Zack Scott says compliance issues can come into play for injured players when rehabbing.
The Yankees and Royals turned a dull game into one of the best of the year, with the Bombers edging out Kansas City, 8-6, in extra innings.
The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.