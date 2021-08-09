CG: CWS@CHC - 8/8/21

This looked like it hurt.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Brandon Crawford's instincts helped the Giants beat the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday.
Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday. Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series. Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
Even though the Yankees came into the day on a 5-game win streak, a shutout loss and an injury to Gleyber Torres are all that are being talked about after this weekend's series against the Mariners, according to Sweeny Murti.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger (4-3) in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
The Red Sox limp home after a 2-8 road trip that included some rough losses. Our John Tomase wonders whether the feel-good story of the summer is crashing back to earth.
Just two years ago, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger was the best player in NL. Today, he’s in the conversation of being among the worst-hitting players.
Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers.
