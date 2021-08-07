CG: CWS@CHC - 8/7/21

Japan outplayed Team USA on Saturday evening, winning 2-0 in the baseball final at the Tokyo Olympics.The big picture: This is Japan's first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball — the country's most popular sport. The country earned a silver in 1996, and received the bronze in 1992 and 2004. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Japan hit its first run in the third inning, when Munetaka Murakami batted a home run. The Japanese team of All-Stars saw a second ru
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.