CG: CLE@HOU - 07/20/21
Condensed Game: Altuve hit two homers and Tucker collected three RBIs to back Garcia's strong outing in the Astros' 9-3 win over the Indians
If you ever wondered how pole vaulters practice their pole vaulting, here you go. #TokyoOlympics(📽️ @sandicheekspv) @usatf pic.twitter.com/g0OI1K8NkH- #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2021 Pole vaulters make it look so effortless: they run, stick their massive poles in the ground, and leap over super-high bars onto a mat.
As the final buzzer sounded, a stone-faced Chris Paul slowly walked off the court, down the tunnel and into the locker room. One of the NBA's most accomplished players finally got to the sport's biggest stage in his 16th season at 36 years old. Led by Giannis Antetokounnmpo's amazing performance with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the NBA Finals in six games.
A fan who said he was at the minor-league WooSox game described the apparent public proposal as "horrifying" in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub.
The Yankees hit four home runs on the way to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
The Greek Freak joins Michael Jordan as the only players to earn MVP, Finals MVP, All-Star MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
Well, you don't see that every day.
Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale took the mound for a rehab start with Double-A Portland on Tuesday night. Here's how it went.
Right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray, the Dodgers' top prospect, is expected to make his major league debut Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants.
Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, honestly speaks about the January death of his wife, Sandi, with the same elegant grace he delivered on broadcasts.
The Cubs completed a massive comeback, rallying for six runs in the ninth to beat the Cardinals 7-6 Tuesday in St. Louis.
On Monday, Raiders owner Mark Davis abruptly announced that team president Marc Badain had resigned. The news shocked many outside the organization. It shocked many inside the organization, too. Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the “move was met with shock in the organization.” Badain addressed the move in a text message to Gutierrez. “The successful construction and [more]
Scott Pianowski is joined by Corbin Young of Fantrax, RotoViz, FantasyData and Roto Underworld to break down the Cam Akers’ injury news and discuss what comes next for the Los Angeles Rams and their running attack.
These are the equipment changes that helped Collin Morikawa win the 2021 British Open.
Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo says he doesn't plan on having infielder Starlin Castro back with the team this season. Castro was placed on administrative leave July 16 by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Rizzo, speaking with a group of reporters about a variety of issues prior to the Nationals' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, didn't say if his statement on Castro was based on the whether the process will play out in time or not.
Apparently Deion Sanders isn’t a fan of being addressed by his own first name.
There isn't any real news on the Deshaun Watson trade front, but here four teams who would still be interested in the Houston Texans quarterback.
The Red Sox have been in a bit of a funk as of late. Here's how their struggles impacted their spot in our updated MLB Power Rankings.
Should the Giants pursue Marlins outfielder Starling Marte?
Would star catchers be better off taking sabbaticals to counteract the grueling grind of the position?
The Packers tried to make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in football this offseason, but the MVP declined.