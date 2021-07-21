CG: CLE@HOU - 07/20/21

Associated Press

Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo says he doesn't plan on having infielder Starlin Castro back with the team this season. Castro was placed on administrative leave July 16 by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Rizzo, speaking with a group of reporters about a variety of issues prior to the Nationals' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, didn't say if his statement on Castro was based on the whether the process will play out in time or not.