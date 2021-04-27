CG: CIN@LAD - 4/26/21
Condensed Game: Jesse Winker crushed go-ahead home run that proved to be the difference in the Reds' 5-3 extra innings win over the Dodgers
Roger Federer's decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favourite surface at next month's French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. Federer, who due to injury or schedule preference has not competed on the clay courts at Roland Garros in four of the last five years, returned to competition last month after sitting out more than a year following two knee operations. "He wouldn't be showing up to play if he didn't think he could play well," former player McEnroe told Reuters in a telephone interview.
We already knew this, but it's good to hear from Stephen A. himself.
The San Francisco 49ers plan to select a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday. Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, speaking at their pre-draft press conference, each alluded to the fact that they had the quarterback position in mind when they made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 overall to No. 3. "What I'm proud of with what we've done is we could have sat there at 12 and waited to see which one came to us, and I think whichever one did, if one did ... I think that could have looked really good," Shanahan said.
Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.
If Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is going to get signed, "Bones" will apparently be using a new management team to work out the details.
Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.
Don't count on a trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko any time soon – unless they both want it.
"'It’s not like Marty took any damage in the fight," and Colby Covington expects to run it back no later than August.
Bellator officials continue to fill out the promotion's summer lineup, and June's Bellator 260 has received a pair of new contests.
It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.
Usman put Masvidal's lights out.
Curry has sunk 85 three-pointers in April, a new record, and he still has two games left to play.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 5 overall — the Crimson Tide's small-sized speed merchant.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards, 04/26/2021
Though UFC 261 featured three championship fights, that fact was largely overshadowed in the lead-up by the idea that it also marked the promotion's first event since the pandemic struck that a sold-out venue full of fans would be allowed in attendance. With the UFC 261 results now in the books, the fighters stole the limelight back. UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Kamaru Usman wanted nothing but to finish Jorge Masvidal in their headlining rematch. He did just that. Usman opened with a crisp jab, stinging Masvidal throughout the first half of the first frame before Masvidal finally landed. In shades of his fight with Ben Askren, Masvidal launched a flying knee, but Usman caught him and tossed him onto the canvas. Masvidal fought well off of his back, connecting with several hard elbows, and eventually escaped to his feet. Usman snapped his jab, but tried to go big with some wide punches that missed. Masvidal landed some solid leg kicks, but just missed with another flying knee attempt before the round wound down. As round two got underway, Usman again missed with a big, wide swing, causing Masvidal to chuckle at him. Seconds later, Masvidal was eating that chuckle. Usman launched a right hand that rocked Masvidal's head and sent him falling to the canvas. Usman followed up with a couple hammerfists, but Masvidal was already out. Though their first fight at UFC 251 went the distance, Usman did what he wanted to do in the rematch, which was to finish Masvidal in spectacular fashion. "No disrespect, thank you to my man Jorge, you elevated me," Usman said after the fight, holding his daughter in his arms. "He elevated me. He made me go to the wood shop. I'm still getting better. The sky is the limit." https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386172905839542277?s=20 UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman sleeps Jorge Masvidal Rose Namajunas reclaims title with stunning Zhang Weili knockout Rose Namajunas fought the perfect fight to reclaim the UFC strawweight title from Zhang Weili. Zhang started strong, landing several inside leg kicks to Namajunas's lead leg. Namajunas, however, was floating around the Octagon, darting in and out at various angles and with an ever-changing rhythm. Though Zhang landed a few kicks to the lead leg, they weren't of the type that were mounting much damage. A short time later, Namajunas timed Zhang moving in on her. She launched a lead-leg head kick that landed flush, sending Zhang onto her back. Namajunas followed her to the canvas, landing a couple of hammerfists before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. Zhang returned to her feet after the fight was stopped, trying to argue that she should be allowed to continue, but was on wobbly legs as she did so. She was clearly shaken, not in the best form to continue. "I did it again. But God did it. I really depended on Him," Namajunas said after the fight. "I am the best." In the lead-up to the fight, Namajunas had made some comments about fighting against communism. Some of those comments were taken as a personal affront to Zhang. That was not the intent, according to Namajunas. "I never meant to attack her as a person. I love all people from all cultures." Namajunas first won the UFC strawweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017. She defended it in an immediate rematch before losing the belt to Jessica Andrade. After Andrade lost the championship to Zhang, Namajuas defeated the Brazilian before then taking the belt from Zhang on Saturday night. The stars may have aligned for a trilogy bout between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk, even though Namajunas holds wins in their first two fights. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386165142103240706?s=20 UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas reclaims the strawweight title https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386167442750193664?s=20 Valentina Shevchenko dominates Jessica Andrade, defends UFC flyweight title Valentina Shevchenko looked sharp in the latest defense of her UFC flyweight title. She started fast, snapping out a one-two combination that stung Jessica Andrade before twice taking her to the canvas. Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko stung her again with another punch combination. Andrade tried to hold her against the cage, but Shevchenko again planted Andrade on the canvas. She quickly transitione dto Andrade's back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Andrade escaped, but Shevchenko clung to her. Again Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko punished her with knees before again taking her to the canvas for a total of five takedowns in round one. Shevchenko quickly clinched and tossed Andrade to the canvas to start round two. Shevchenko worked shots to the body for nearly two minutes before they returned to their feet. Andrade had good position, but again, Shevchenko reversed the clinch and splashed Andrade on her back. Shevchenko locked Andrade in a crucifix, unloading with a brutal onslaught of punches and elbows until the referee was forced to stop the fight. "I like to surprise people. I can do everything," Shevchenko said when confronted with the idea that people were surprised that she chose to grapple with Andrade, who is generally a good grappler herself. Having dominated nearly everyone in her path, Shevchenko is ready for whichever challenger emerges next. "Everyone is asking to fight me. Here I am!" https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386158826701869059?s=20 UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates in latest title defense Chris Weidman gruesomely snapped his shin, losing to Uriah Hall The world cringed when Anderson Silva kicked Chris Weidman at UFC 168, his shin snapping and wrapping around Weidman's leg. It was shocking to see the same thing happen to Weidman on Saturday night as his UFC 261 bout with Uriah Hall got underway. Before the fight could even start to heat up, Weidman launched a low kick, connecting with Hall's shin. Unfortunately for Weidman, flashing back to the Silva fight, his shin snapped and wrapped around Hall's leg. Weidman withdrew his leg and tried to place it on the canvas. There was no stability to hold him up; his lower leg bones were snapped in half. He crashed to the floor in agony. Shocked, Hall walked to the opposite side of the Octagon and kneeled down. Ringside medics placed Weidman's leg in a compression cast. He was placed on a stretched and wheeled out of the arena. "No matter what my rank in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. I hope he can come back from it. You're still one of the best, Chris," Hall said after the fight, at first struggling to hold his composure. https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1386153535356743681?s=20 https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386151546338123776?s=20 UFC 261 results: Chris Weidman's leg snaps, Uriah Hall wins by TKO https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386153164555137024?s=20 Anthony Smith topples Jimmy Crute with crippling leg kick Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute played a game of chicken from the opening bell. Smith was banking on his stinging jab, while Crute was relying on his low kicks to the lead leg to get the job done. Both men were landing throughout the first round, waiting for the other to falter. Near the end of the first round, Smith landed a kick that compromised Crute's left leg and sent him to the canvas. In an instant, Crute rebounded with a takedown and swarmed Smith with a ground-and-pound onslaught. Smith briefly regained his feet, but Crute planted him on the canvas again before the round ended. Crute was barely able to stand on his left foot as he returned to his corner. Before the second round could begin, the ringside physician asked Crute to walk forward. He wobbled; the doctor immediately recommended the fight be stopped. Of course Crute was upset. He wanted to continue, but Smith, being the sportsman that he is, immediately met Crute across the cage and embraced him. "Even at 32 years old, 51 fights in, I'm still getting better," Smith said after the fight. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386145029442396162?s=20 UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith stops Jimmy Crute Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 Results UFC 261 Main Card Main Event: Kamaru Usman def Jorge Masvidal by KO (punches) at 1:02, R2Co-main Event: Rose Namajunas def Zhang Weili by KO (head kick & punches) at 1:18, R1Valentina Shevchenko def Jessica Andrade by TKO (punches & elbows) at 3:19, R2Uriah Hall def Chris Weidman by TKO (leg injury) at 0:17, R1Anthony Smith def Jimmy Crute by TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 5:00, R1 UFC 261 Prelims Randy Brown def Alex Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:50, R1Dwight Grant def Stefan Sekulic by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Brendan Allen def Karl Roberson by submission (kneebar) at 4:55, R1Patrick Sabatini def Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC 261 Early Prelims Danaa Batgerel def Kevin Natividad by TKO (punches) at 0:50, R1Kazula Vargas def Rongzhu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)Jeffrey Molina def Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Ariane Carnelossi def Liang Na by TKO (punches) at 1:28, R2
Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.
Usman became the first man to knock out Masvidal when he connected with a perfectly thrown straight right hand.
Born a fortnight apart in 1987, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have contested 19 tour-level finals. Now they find themselves on opposite sides of the debate over vaccines in tennis. Djokovic last week declined to reveal whether he has received a vaccination himself – despite Serbia having an excess of supply thanks to low take-up rates – and said that it should not be compulsory for players to do so. But Murray – who contracted Covid-19 in January – believes that vaccinations are the only way to help tennis move on from the bio-secure bubbles and hotel quarantines that have bedevilled this airmile-heavy sport over the last year. “If you want to avoid having to be in a bubble for too long, you need to then support the vaccination,” said Murray. “Because you can’t just say, ‘No we want to just live normally and we don’t want any bubbles but we also don’t want to be vaccinated’. It’s a no-brainer to me.” The last couple of weeks have finally delivered some progress on this front within the tennis workforce. On the women’s tour, the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, offered jabs to players earlier this month, with world No1 Ashleigh Barty among those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Meanwhile the Serbian authorities have been so keen to use their unwanted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that they offered them to all the players at last week’s Belgrade Open – a tournament run by the Djokovic family – in spite of Novak Djokovic’s apparent scepticism. Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, the Serbian Nos 2 and 3, were among those to be injected. “I believe that we all need to get the vaccine in order to beat or limit this pandemic,” said Lajovic. “I think they [the ATP] are looking into changing some rules for players and members of their staff who have been vaccinated.” Discussing his recent experiences in Miami – where he had intended to play last month before another groin injury sidelined him – Murray admitted that bubble life is “frustrating” and “tiring”. But he also brought some perspective to the debate, pointing out that “60,000 people died in Brazil last month because of coronavirus … Right now it [using bubbles] is the best way to keep the tournaments safe, and players and the members of staff safe as well.” That latest groin injury has left Murray without any time on the match court since he appeared in Rotterdam almost two months ago, scoring a rare tour-level win over Robin Haase. He is now back training on the clay, and has a few options in terms of warm-up events before the French Open, which starts on May 30. “It’s just been another frustrating stop-starty period,” Murray said. “The positive thing is it [the latest groin issue] is nothing very serious. “I need to be consistently practising [rather than] having these enforced breaks … The first thing is to be able to be on the practice court consistently and then I obviously need to get the matches. How many matches that is, I don’t know.”