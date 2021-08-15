CG: CHC@MIA - 8/13/21
Condensed Game: Zach Thompson allowed only one run over six innings and Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead RBI single to give Miami a 5-4 win
Daniel Salloi scores his 11th goal of the season for Sporting KC at FC Dallas, giving the Hungarian striker a share of the MLS scoring lead.
The improved quality of the Boston Red Sox farm system is evident in the new Baseball America rankings, writes John Tomase.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
Yankees OF Clint Frazier was removed from his rehab assignment and put on the 60-day IL.
In the two-plus weeks since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, buyers and sellers have gone on to assume clear-cut roles.
Football player will step away from Team USA
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.
The New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series in San Francisco. Here are five things to watch...
In her first press conference since she withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon, the world’s No. 2 womens’ tennis player Naomi Osaka teared up Monday before stepping away from the podium. The trigger was reportedly a question from longtime Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty. According to New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, […]
The Phillies must take full advantage of their upcoming seven games against the worst team in baseball. By Corey Seidman
Scott Pianowski is joined by Adam Levitan from Establish The Run to discuss sorting through coachspeak, the performances from rookie QBs in the first week of preseason, Jason Garrett’s impact on the Giants, and crowded positions for the Bengals, Jaguars and Eagles.
As the Mets cling to their playoff hopes, the uncertainty surrounding Jacob deGrom is hovering over 2021 and clouding 2022.
With the Jags set to make some roster cuts on Tuesday, Tim Tebow certainly didn't have the type of Week 1 preseason performance many were hoping for.
Chesson Hadley makes a hole-in-one and fires 62 to lock up the final spot in FedEx Cup Playoffs as three players move in, three fall out.
The parents of a toddler who was hit by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game, fracturing her skull, have reached a settlement with the team, according to the family's lawyer. In a petition filed Thursday, parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado claimed that "acts and omissions constituting negligence" caused their daughter to sustain "injuries and damages" during a game at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston on May 29, 2019. During the fourth inning of the game, their daughter, who was 2 years old at the time, was hit by a ball off the bat of Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. She suffered a fractured skull and has a permanent brain injury, the family's lawyer, Richard Mithoff, told ABC News.
Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club. The Angels made the move Sunday in the latest indication the injury-plagued team has decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending its six-year playoff drought this season. Los Angeles (58-60) also recalled right-hander James Hoyt from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Eric Hosmer, who kick-started the Padres’ rebuild, and Luke Voit, the Yankees surprise power hitter, both find themselves suddenly feeling unwanted.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
Kevin Kisner takes home the top prize after outlasting five others in a six-way, two-hole playoff.
Here are a few overrated and underrated teams from the preseason AP top 25 poll.