CG: CHC@MIA - 8/13/21

The parents of a toddler who was hit by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game, fracturing her skull, have reached a settlement with the team, according to the family's lawyer. In a petition filed Thursday, parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado claimed that "acts and omissions constituting negligence" caused their daughter to sustain "injuries and damages" during a game at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston on May 29, 2019. During the fourth inning of the game, their daughter, who was 2 years old at the time, was hit by a ball off the bat of Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. She suffered a fractured skull and has a permanent brain injury, the family's lawyer, Richard Mithoff, told ABC News.