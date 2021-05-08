CG: BOS@BAL - 5/7/21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Bobby Dalbec hit a three-run home run in the 4th inning to put Boston ahead for good in a 6-2 win for the Red Sox

Recommended Stories