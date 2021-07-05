CG: BAL@LAA - 7/4/21
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Condensed Game: Juan Lagares smacked a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the 9th to lift the Angels over the Orioles, 6-5
Condensed Game: Juan Lagares smacked a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the 9th to lift the Angels over the Orioles, 6-5
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.
The Yankees blew a late lead against the Mets, losing Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader 10-5.
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
The Dodgers won their ninth game in a row and completed a four-game sweep of the Nationals as Albert Pujols delivered the go-ahead hit in the seventh inning.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
Here's a look at what the Cameron Davis and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in Detroit.
Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts were named National League All-Stars, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
The Yankees' pitching did not get the message of the team's players-only meeting early last week.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Australia's Cam Davis edged Troy Merritt with a par at the fifth playoff hole Sunday to win his first US PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
The Cubs surrendered a 2-1 lead late in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Reds, their ninth straight to fall back to .500 for the first time since mid-May.
The Mets exploded for a six-run rally in the seventh inning, running away with a 10-5 comeback win over the Yankees in game one of Sunday's doubleheader.
A golf pro at a Kennesaw, Georgia, golf club was shot and killed at his course on Saturday.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
Reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott started 34th but made his way to the front to win the Cup Series first race at Road America in 65 years.
The Red Sox absolutely needed this kind of deep, efficient outing from Nick Pivetta with Boston's bullpen drained and down following a pair of extra-inning games. Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings to win for the first time in seven starts, Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory Sunday.