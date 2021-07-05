CG: BAL@LAA - 7/4/21

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.