CG: BAL@BOS - 9/18/21

Austin Riley couldn't help but tip his cap to Brandon Crawford after the Giants shortstop robbed Riley of a base hit.
Kevin Gausman said his pinch-hit walk-off sac fly was a top-two moment of his life.
Kevin Gausman got his first walk-off hit as a major leaguer on Friday night, and was thrilled to share the news with his wife.
Kevin Gausman heard the boos when he stepped into the batter’s box, realizing right away the fans had no idea the Giants were down to their last options with no position players left. “Oh man, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire career,” Gausman said. The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.
“If it hits the tree, it goes in the hazard, I'm making 7,” Phil Mickelson said. “So it was a critical shot.”
During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]
If the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants finish the regular season with the same record, they'll play a one-game tiebreaker Oct. 4 at Oracle Park.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
The Dodgers struggled against Cincinnati's Luis Castillo and lost 3-1 as their six-game win streak ended. They fell two games behind the Giants, who won later.
I don’t think there is a Mets prospect in the system who has increased his stock more than third baseman Mark Vientos.
Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox moved to 1 1/2 games ahead of the rival Yankees, who lost to Cleveland 11-3. Boston entered the day one game in front of Toronto, which played later Saturday.
No. 3 Oklahoma escaped by the skin of its teeth, beating Nebraska 23-16 Saturday in a game that came down to the wire.
MLB executives chime in on whether the New York Mets should re-sign Javier Baez and what a long-term contract extension would cost the franchise.
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Chiefs vs Ravens live right now. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start
A plane carrying the USC football team tips backward on a tarmac on way to play Saturday's game Washington State.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
Everything you need to get ready for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers moved a step closer to clinching the NL Central title by continuing their season-long domination of the Chicago Cubs. Wong hit a tiebreaking, two-out single during a four-run rally in the eighth inning as Milwaukee beat the Cubs 8-5 on Friday night. The Brewers’ magic number for wrapping up the division fell to four.
Corey Kluber threw six shutout innings while Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton blasted home runs as the Yankees emerged Friday with an 8-0 win over Cleveland.