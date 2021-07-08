CG: ATL@PIT - 7/7/21
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Condensed Game: Abraham Almonte entered as a pinch-hitter and recorded four RBIs in the Braves' 14-3 win
Condensed Game: Abraham Almonte entered as a pinch-hitter and recorded four RBIs in the Braves' 14-3 win
The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots.
Jose Altuve crushes a three-run home run over the left-field wall, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joins The Rush to rank: the Mets’ hot start this season, Jacob DeGrom’s historic assault on the record books, and which other Mets’ players deserve All-Star nods. PLUS: Francisco Lindor surprises Vanderbilt commit Dylan Lesko of Burford High School (Buford, Ga.) with the 2020-21 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award!
Joe Pepitone claims the Yankees only loaned the bat to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Trevor Bauer is on a second seven-day administrative leave from the Dodgers after allegations of sexual assault. What happens next?
The Red Sox may not want to part with any prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but as our John Tomase explains, their current situation could force Chaim Bloom's hand.
Kik Hernandez made it clear Friday he is not pleased with MLB scheduling the Red Sox to play the Yankees two days after the All-Star Game.
The Cubs could be among the major sellers at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. If that's the case, should the Red Sox make a call to Chicago and inquire about players such as Anthony Rizzo?
The Cubs are reportedly sellers, and they might want to sell to the Mets.
Steve Kerr likely doesn't run a lot of wind sprints during Warriors practice, but he had to turn on the jets with his Team USA colleagues in Las Vegas on Friday.
Kris Bryant could finally be on the move, giving the Nats a chance to acquire some serious reinforcements at third base.
Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena.
Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week's British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium's Thomas Detry. "Those first 10 holes I played incredible," said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago. Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.
Just a bit outside...
A spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag in a bizarre and troubling start to the second round of the Scottish Open. As McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world No 1, looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Police later revealed a 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and that the “investigations were ongoing”. Inevitably, there were questions asked about the security at this $7
Bleacher Report has named Saquon Barkley the New York Giants' worst NFL draft mistake of the past five years.
The Giants added Tyler Beede, the 14th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, to the roster Friday for the first time since he had Tommy John surgery. He says he's ready to prove he belongs.
With the Cubs reportedly in sell-mod, Mets/Cubbies talk is a space to watch over the next few weeks.
CHICAGO — In the first few days after the Chicago Cubs kicked off spring training in February in Mesa, Ariz., the attention undeniably centered on what could be the last hurrah for the main holdovers from the 2016 World Series championship team. Namely, the end of an era in which Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Kris Bryant embodied the Cubs’ journey from a painful rebuild to the joy of finally ...