CG: ATL@PHI - 6/8/21
Condensed Game: Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and drove in three runs while William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in the Braves' late 9-5 win
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has been removed from office for 30 days by the organisation's ethics commission, it said on Sunday, only a week before Brazil is due to host the Copa America. Brazilian news reports said Rogerio Caboclo was accused of sexually harassing an employee. The CBF gave few details.
Coaches from at least four teams could be isolated from players after next week.
Even with a big 2, the Nets are still pretty good.
It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.
Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.
Newton reportedly suffered the injury when his hand collided with a helmet.
Elena Rybakina was only three months old when Serena Williams won the first of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in 1999. "I just try to forget now about this match and keep on focusing for another on," she said.
More than a quarter of Sunday‘s field for the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway has never turned a lap in a Cup Series car around the 2.52-mile road course in California. There are 37 drivers entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and 10 will be […]
The Clippers finally got their win at the Staples Center when it mattered most.
The 19-year-old golf champ Yuka Saso from the Philippines captured Rory McIlroy's attention on Sunday as she won a thrilling playoff to claim her maiden, major crown.
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
The Nets held a seven-point lead with 44 seconds remaining in the first-half, but they could not cover the first-half spread.
Tuchel took over midway through the 2020-21 season after the Premier League club sacked Frank Lampard and the German led them to a top-four finish as well as the FA Cup final. His side clinched the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.
If the totality of 2021 is a disappointing rehash of last season, it’s hard to see McCarthy surviving that kind of failure, especially inside an NFC East that’s in a state of flux.
James Harden will miss Game 2 against the Bucks.
Rozenstruik’s enormous punching power and his quickness for a 6-foot-2, 254-pound guy is what makes him special and gives him an opportunity to become a champion in MMA.
Daniil Medvedev's French Open campaign came to an end on Tuesday with an ill-judged underarm serve on match point followed by an impassioned outburst over his eagerly-awaited showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas being played inside an empty stadium.
The NBA announced the 2020-21 MVP honor Tuesday complete with a full list of votes.
The Sixers' big man was snubbed by MVP voters on Tuesday, and Sixers fans didn't hold back in their displeasure. By Adam Hermann
Neither Floyd Mayweather nor Logan Paul was knocked out in their exhibition boxing match. That hasn't stopped some fans from raising questions.