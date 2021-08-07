CG: ARI@SD - 8/6/21
Condensed Game: Matt Peacock knocked a two-run single and struck out four to lead the D-backs to a 8-5 win over the Padres
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
The United States men's basketball team beat France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points.
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami won the silver medal in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko. World number 200 Aditi Ashok of India, who had been second after the third round, finished just outside the medals in fourth.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The Mets' inability to drive in baserunners bit them again in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, as they fell out of first place in the NL East.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate
Manager Alex Cora was not in a happy mood after the Red Sox' latest loss, and he has plenty of reasons to be upset with a team that's underachieved since the All-Star break.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Breaking down what the Cubs got in return in trade deadline deals for Javy Bez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.
Eventually the Raptors probably trade Dragic, but not right now.