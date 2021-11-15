CFP Tracker: Evaluating Alabama’s playoff chances after Week 11

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide presently sits in a prime position to find its way into the College Football Playoff to end the season.

With games against Arkansas and Auburn coming up to end the regular season, the Tide can clinch the SEC West division title with just a victory over the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Either way, the annual Iron Bowl against the Tigers is a glorified scrimmage, albeit one that could still slip up the Tide if they aren’t prepared.

Not much chaos happened around the Crimson Tide in the rankings, but the Oklahoma Sooners did lose to No. 13 Baylor to, in all likelihood, shut the door on their own chances to make the four-team playoff field.

There are now just three FBS teams that remain undefeated at this point in the season, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats and the UTSA Roadrunners.

If the Crimson Tide earn the win against the Hogs and take care of business against the Tigers, the Dawgs will be the only team left standing in Alabama’s path to the CFP field in a battle that will go down in Atlanta.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of Alabama Athletics.

