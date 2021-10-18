CFP TRACKER: How are Alabama’s playoff hopes following Week 7?

Alabama went into Starkville needing a win and absolutely dominated. They played a complete game through all four quarters and finished off Mississippi State by a score of 49-9.

The Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes still hinge on a complete performance each time out in the second half of the season, as no team with two losses has ever made the College Football Playoff.

While the official CFP rankings have yet to be released, the field is already beginning to shape itself. Alabama came into Week 7 ranked at No. 5 in both the AP Poll and the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

Sitting right outside of the top four, prior to Week 7, the Crimson Tide definitely hoped for a little bit of help to get back into the field, and on Saturday they received that help.

The No. 2 team in the country entering Week 7, the Iowa Hawkeyes, would end up getting blown out by unranked Purdue. That score ended in a lopsided 24-7 victory for the Boilermakers.

The Crimson Tide now sits at No. 4 in both the AP Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Taking care of business from here on out will all but guarantee a playoff spot, but getting too far ahead of ourselves is known to upset Nick Saban.

The teams sitting just ahead of the Crimson Tide are Georgia, Cincinnati and Oklahoma.

One game at a time, folks, but the rest of the regular season certainly looks favorable in terms of the quality of the remaining opponents.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.