CFP Title Overreaction: Crimson Tide cruise past Buckeyes for 18th title

Wild season? Same playoffs. The Alabama Crimson Tide capped off this upside-down 2020 season with a 52-24 demolition of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Was this the best Tide team of all-time? Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated tape a late-night College Football Playoff National Championship instant reaction for your listening pleasure. Remember…FCS football kicks off in one month and the Yahoo Sports College Podcast has no offseason.

