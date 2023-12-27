To get to the CFP, Texas, Alabama, Washington and Michigan each had to survive close calls

In order to reach this year's College Football Playoff, you almost had to be perfect.

Actually, being perfect wasn't even good enough in some cases. Just ask Florida State. The Seminoles went 13-0 and won their conference, but they're headed to the Orange Bowl, not one of the two CFP semifinals at the Rose and Sugar.

The four qualifiers — No. 1 Michigan (13-0), No. 2 Washington (13-0), No. 3 Texas (12-1) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1) — combined to win 50 games. But their fans still had to sweat a little at some points: 16 of those 50 wins were decided by eight points or less.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stretches to make a catch against Kansas State during the Longhorns' 36-33 overtime victory on Nov. 4 at Royal-Memorial Stadium. The game came down to a goal-line stand by the Longhorns that stopped the Wildcats' try for the win in the extra session.

With all four working with a slim margin for error, here's a look back at the closest calls the teams faced that might have sabotaged their eventual CFP bids:

No. 1 Michigan: Turning back the Terrapins

Michigan has trailed only four times this season. None of those deficits were larger than seven points and the Wolverines haven't been down in a second half yet. In fact, Maryland and Ohio State are the only schools to stay within one score of the Wolverines. And the Terrapins trailed only 29-24 at home entering the fourth quarter on Nov. 18.

Maryland, however, was unable to do much offensively in the fourth quarter; over three drives, the Terrapins lost 11 yards and failed to advance past their 33-yard line. Michigan didn't do much on offense either, but the Wolverines did pick off Taulia Tagovailoa in the fourth and also produced a safety with 3:36 left.

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett sacks Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa that forced a fumble in the first half of the Wolverines' 31-24 win on Nov. 18. It was the top-ranked Wolverines' closest call of the season.

No. 2 Washington: Gross gives Huskies a leg up on the competition

After Washington opened the season with four wins by an average margin of 32.8 points, seven of its last nine games were decided by one score.

The Huskies win the Apple Cup! 🍎 @UW_Football K Grady Gross ends a great game with a 42-yd kick. pic.twitter.com/0qEFdCmCdf — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) November 26, 2023

Washington’s season may come down to one last-second field goal that was made and another last-second kick that was missed.

Washington kicker Grady Gross celebrates his winning field goal in a 24-21 victory over Washington State on Nov. 25, a critical result in helping the Huskies reach this year's College Football Playoff. Gross, a walk-on, was awarded a scholarship after the game.

In a 36-33 win over then-No. 8 Oregon on Oct. 14, the Huskies couldn’t celebrate until the Ducks missed a 43-yard field goal on the final snap. Six weeks later, Washington fended off rival Washington State in the Apple Cup when Grady Gross’ 42-yard field goal at the buzzer lifted the Huskies to a 24-21 win.

For Gross, that kick will be memorable for several reasons. The Huskies remained unbeaten with the win and took down their biggest rival. Washington also surprised the walk-on kicker with a scholarship after the game.

No. 3 Texas: A goal-line stand to remember

After squandering a 20-point lead over No. 23 Kansas State in the second half in Austin on Nov. 4, Texas found itself on the ropes in overtime. The Longhorns kicked a 42-yard field goal to open the extra session, but Kansas State — needing a field goal to send it to another overtime or a touchdown to win — quickly gained a first down at the 6-yard line.

STOPPED ON 4TH & GOAL@TEXASFOOTBALL SURVIVES IN OT pic.twitter.com/HoV4OWREVS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

But Texas held firm on the next three snaps, including a second-down pass breakup by T'Vondre Sweat at the line of scrimmage that saved the Longhorns' season. The Wildcats opted to go for the win on fourth-and-goal from the 4, but the Longhorns blew up the play that looked like it was designed to be a pass to all-conference fullback Ben Sinnott when Barryn Sorrell ended the game with a sack of KSU quarterback Will Howard.

Texas players celebrate the 36-33 overtime win against Kansas State on Nov. 4. The Longhorns survived by stopping a fourth-and-goal gamble by Kansas State.

"That (goal-line stand) took some real resolve," UT coach Steve Sarkisian said. "That took four plays in a row of different players making plays. It wasn't about one player. It wasn't about one just phenomenal play. It was about execution. It was about a variety of players doing their jobs really well.

"Probably that sequence of plays is something that stands out to me because I think that that's what this team is made up of."

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond scores the winning touchdown over Auburn cornerback D.J. James in their Nov. 25 game. The play came on a fourth-and-goal pass from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe from the 31-yard line; a loss would have kept the Crimson Tide out of the CFP.

No. 4 Alabama: A fourth-and-31 miracle

To close out the regular season, Alabama bested Auburn in the Iron Bowl. But a closer look behind the win shows that the Crimson Tide's decisive points in the 27-24 victory were scored on Isaiah Bond’s 31-yard touchdown catch with 32 seconds remaining. An even-closer look shows that Alabama scored it on a fourth-and-goal play … from the Auburn 31.

MILROE TO BOND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THE PRAYER AT JORDAN HARE PART TWO!!!!!!!!!! TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NGocegqVfn — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 25, 2023

With Alabama pushed back due to a botched snap and a penalty, Auburn rushed only two players on the decisive fourth down. That gave Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe plenty of time to survey the field and find a one-on-one matchup between Bond and Auburn cornerback D.J. James in the left corner of the end zone. A leaping Bond was able to haul in the miracle.

"We’ve been on both sides of the good fortune and the misfortune, and I’ve gotta admit, we had good fortune," Alabama coach Nick Saban said afterward. "But it still comes down to ability to execute."

CFP semifinals

Jan. 1 — Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1), 4 p.m., ESPN; Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (12-1), 7:45 p.m., ESPN

