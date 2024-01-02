CFP, Super Bowl championship on menu for Harbaugh brothers

They have already met in a Super Bowl. Now, there is a chance — a good one — the Harbaugh Bros. could win the CFP Championship and NFL championship game in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines will play for the national championship on Jan. 8 in Houston.

The Wolverines won the Rose Bowl, a CFP semifinal, on Monday. They defeated Alabama, 27-20, in overtime.

Brother John was busy over the weekend, too, as his Baltimore Ravens earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 56-19 trampling of the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens are the favorite to win Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas in February.

Combined, the Wolverines and Ravens have a 27-3 record this season,

When John Harbaugh’s Ravens met Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, Baltimore came away with a 34-31 victory.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire