CFP Semis Feature 3 of the 4 Biggest Athletics Budgets

Another year, another College Football Playoff featuring the sport’s financial powerhouses. This was nearly the first season of the CFP era in which neither Alabama nor Ohio State made the semifinals, but the committee determined that the 12-1 Crimson Tide were more deserving than the 13-0 Florida State Seminoles.

Hence, the CFP semifinals will feature three of the four public schools with the largest athletics budgets in the country, according to Sportico‘s College Sports Finances Database. Texas spent $225.1 million on its sports teams in 2021-22, Alabama’s budget was $195.9 million, and Michigan’s was $193.6 million. Washington, just the third Pac-12 representative in the CFP semis since 2014-15, brings up the rear at $149 million, but that’s still 18th in the country and first in its conference.

Let’s break down the four schools’ specific spending and revenue categories.

Football Budget

In terms of expenses dedicated specifically to football, all four schools ranked among the top 13 in the FBS. Alabama’s $78 million led the country for the fourth consecutive non-COVID year.

Washington, surprisingly, ranked second in the nation with a $70.4 million budget, thanks in large part to a $17 million severance payment to fired head coach Jimmy Lake. Without it, the Huskies would have dropped to 11th.

Coaching Salaries

The biggest difference between these four programs’ spending habits is what they pay their coaches. Alabama allocates a combined $20.7 million to its football coaching staff compensation, the second-highest sum in the nation. Texas and Michigan rank in the top 10, but Washington is all the way down at No. 45, spending just $8.4 million.

The Huskies’ entire staff earns significantly less combined than what Alabama spends on just its head coach, seven-time national champion Nick Saban, whose salary is $11.8 million. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes $8.3 million a year.

Recruiting Expenses

The Georgia Bulldogs have been the sport’s recruiting juggernaut for half a decade, consistently leading the FBS in that spending category, but this year’s semifinalists are still heavy hitters, each ranking in the top 13 overall for the 2021-22 season. That marks an abnormally large investment for the Huskies, which weren’t among the 30 highest spenders on football recruiting in any of the three years prior to the pandemic.

Ticket Sales

All of these schools put butts in seats for their games. Michigan’s $47.5 million earned in football ticket sales ranked second in the country behind Ohio State in 2021-22. Texas’ $42.7 million was the fourth-highest total, Alabama’s $40.6 million was seventh, and Washington led the Pac-12 with $26.2 million.

These rankings don’t change much year to year. In each of the past four non-COVID seasons, Michigan ranked second, Texas ranked third or fourth, Alabama ranked sixth, seventh or eighth, and Washington ranked in the teens.

Among the semifinalists, Washington is the school that Florida State’s financial picture would have aligned most closely with, as the Seminoles ranked 26th in football ticketing and 16th in total spending on sports. With next year’s expanded 12-team playoff, we’ll finally see more schools outside of the richest inner circle with a shot at winning the national championship.

