CFP semifinal preview, COVID comes for the bowls

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI's Pat Forde react to Texas A&M dropping out of the Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak and the college football playoff postponement rules. Can we expect more teams dropping out of bowl games?

The guys also preview the college football playoff semifinals in the Cotton and Orange Bowls. Pete has officially...talked himself into a path for Cincinnati to top Bama...and who has the advantage on the line of scrimmage between UGA and Michigan?

