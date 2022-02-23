CFP rejects expansion plans until at least 2026 | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde react to the announcement that the College Football Playoff will not be expanding until the current contract ends after the 2025 season, and explains why SEC commissioner Greg Sankey could hold a grudge against the other conferences for how they handled this expansion process.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: In non-coach throwdown news, the college football playoff is not expanding until 2026, at least. This is not a surprise. We've been worried about the fate of the once-celebrated college football playoff expansion that was hastily pretty much announced and celebrated and then fell apart in classic college football fashion.

I mean, look, probably, at this point, we were going to get the four teamer for two more years anyway, so this is probably just a two-year delay. Their mistake was announcing it. Again, this is the worst marketed thing ever. What sport has a playoff that everyone hates?

PAT FORDE: This one. That's the only one. It really is the only one. And yeah, again, if you go back to June or whenever they came up with this and all of a sudden, they just launched that thing out there in paragraph 13 of the release, it's like, wait a minute. What?

And then everybody is like, oh. Wow, that's big and oh, that's good, and oh, think of this. Oh, yeah, that could be really neat. And then oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. So we didn't get everyone involved and have everybody sign off on it.

And then we had the border aggression of the annexation of Texas and Oklahoma, and that really sent everything south. And since then now, we've just we've been stuck in this war of wills, war of egos, just absolute obstinacy that is holding back something from-- like one of the rare, really popular moves they have made with a college football postseason, and then they can't do it.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, and then they took it away.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: Again, it's just-- I don't want to pick on Ari Fleischer publicity a lot, but I mean, what the hell? Yeah. I mean, why do you have something that everyone hates, yet you keep with the brand manager? And then he screws it up even more by announcing it, and everyone gets excited. And then all of a sudden, it's like no, you're losing that.

Story continues

It's like asking Santa. Santa saying you're getting it, and then Santa saying no, not this year.

PAT FORDE: Santa said, well, we talked to the elves, and the elves couldn't agree on how to make it, and so never mind.

DAN WETZEL: Right. It wasn't even the naughty list or anything like that.

PAT FORDE: No, it's we just didn't get around to making it. Sorry, kid. Red wagon, no. Couldn't do it.

DAN WETZEL: SEC commissioner, Greg Sankey, I don't think the new format becomes easier. In fact, it becomes more complicated. It's true because they are starting from scratch, from our perspective, we're given.

We're going to have to rethink our position on expansion based on how others approach the conversation that really, they initiated, and I don't expect that to get any easier. I think Sankey is pissed that he spent a year coming up with a very, very, very good playoff thing, gave plenty for the SEC, and had these guys pick it apart and then vote no.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. Oh, I think he's furious. Yeah, I think he's made that repeatedly clear. It was clear at the championship game, wherever the heck-- where were we for the championship?

DAN WETZEL: Indianapolis.

PAT FORDE: Yes, in Indy. Yeah, right. When he came out of the meeting, he was blowing steam out of his ears then, and I don't think he stopped. And now, that they've officially pulled the plug on this thing, yeah. Now, it's like yeah, OK. You had your chance, and maybe out of spite, we'll just not go along with anything the way you guys didn't go along with anything.

So there is no doubt, there is some backlash to the SEC that is still being weighted through here, but if that's the only reason that people are stopping going ahead with this, I think that is, again, college football not looking out for its own best interests as a whole.

DAN WETZEL: So I think the SEC has more power now than ever. This is the last place for these other leagues to really claim any say in this. Maybe the Big Ten has some power because they have big TV markets. But right now, the SEC's group is the SEC, the Big 12, Notre Dame, and the five smaller conferences.

They can sit there, I think the SEC, particularly, if it can pick off the wobbly Pac-12 and at the Pac-12, they could sit there and say, we're doing our own 8 or 12-team playoff. If the others want to join in, if the ACC and Big Ten want to join in, we're going to go with the 12-team playoff that we designed already, or maybe we even make it more favorable to us, or you're out. We'll just do eight on our own.

You can't have a national playoff without the SEC.