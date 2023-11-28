Advertisement

Would the CFP really leave out the SEC? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss how Alabama and two-time defending National Champion Georgia could be left out of the College Football Playoff if the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs on Saturday. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.