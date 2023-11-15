CFP rankings: SEC teams in third College Football Playoff top 25 poll of 2023 season

Week 12 of the college football season proved to be the best opportunity for the SEC to break into the top spot of the CFP rankings.

After two consecutive weeks of earning the No. 2 ranking in the College Football Playoff top 25, Kirby Smart's Georgia football team jumped Ohio State for the No. 1 seed — and held off Michigan, the team directly beneath the Bulldogs in each of the last two polls.

Georgia once again delivered a strong showing against a ranked SEC opponent, dominating then-No. 9 Ole Miss in a 52-17 victory in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs defense stifled Rebels dual-threat quarterback Jaxson Dart, forcing an interception and allowing Dart to complete just 10 of 17 passes for 112 yards.

The Bulldogs offense also up a ridiculous 611 yards of offense, 306 of those in the air from quarterback Carson Beck, who also threw two touchdowns. Running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both found the endzone twice each to combine for four rushing touchdowns.

REQUIRED READING: When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for third CFP Top 25

Alabama stayed undefeated in conference play after a 49-21 win over Kentucky, with Jalen Milroe continuing his improvement this season with 234 passing yards and two touchdowns vs. the Wildcats. The Crimson Tide remained pat at No. 8 in the third CFP polls, and may need help to sneak into the playoff, even with a potential victory over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Missouri football proved to be among the SEC's top teams after beating Tennessee by a wide margin a 36-7 victory, and could find itself in line for a New Year's Six bowl, moving into the top 10 at No. 9 overall. LSU and Heisman Trophy-hopeful quarterback Jayden Daniels were also impressive in a 52-35 win over Florida, moving up to No. 15.

Here's a look at the full set of CFP rankings heading into Week 12 of the season:

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football has planted its flag on Rocky Top under Kirby Smart

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

Top four teams of third CFP poll

This section will be updated when the CFP poll is released. SEC teams in bold

Georgia (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Michigan (10-0) Florida State (10-0)

First two teams out of third CFP poll

This section will be updated when the CFP poll is released. SEC teams in bold

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for third CFP poll

This section will be updated when the CFP poll is released. SEC teams in bold

Georgia (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Michigan (10-0) Florida State (10-0) Washington (10-0) Oregon (9-1) Texas (9-1) Alabama (9-1) Missouri (8-2) Louisville (9-1) Oregon State (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Ole Miss (8-2) Oklahoma (8-2) LSU (7-3) Iowa (8-2) Arizona (7-3) Tennessee (7-3) Notre Dame (7-3) North Carolina (8-2) Kansas State (7-3) Utah (7-3) Oklahoma State (7-3) Tulane (9-1) Kansas (7-3)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Third CFP rankings of 2023: Where SEC teams rank in top 25 poll