CFP rankings: SEC teams in fourth College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2023 season

The final week of the regular season is here, which means only a few College Football Playoff selection shows remain, with SEC programs expected to be well-represented.

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) once again occupies the top spot in the rankings following its commanding 38-10 win over No. 21 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. The Bulldogs, who extended their nation-leading regular season win streak to 28 games, face Georgia Tech on Saturday before taking on No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2.

The Crimson Tide has surged since its 34-24 loss to Texas in Week 2, winning nine straight to stay in the hunt for its seventh CFP berth. Alabama must first defeat rival Auburn, however, which always plays the Crimson Tide tough (despite coming off a 31-10 loss to Group of Five opponent New Mexico State).

No. 9 Missouri (9-2, 5-2) also stayed inside the CFP's top-10 rankings as the Tigers remain in the race for a New Year's Six Bowl after nailing a game-winning field goal in the final seconds against Florida. The Tigers face Arkansas on Saturday, looking to earn 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2014.

No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 14 LSU round out the remaining SEC teams in the CFP's top-25 rankings. Here's the full set of College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Week 13:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. Washington (11-0)

5. Florida State (11-0)

6. Oregon (10-1)

7. Texas (10-1)

8. Alabama (10-1)

9. Missouri (9-2)

10. Louisville (10-1)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

14. LSU (8-3)

15. Arizona (8-3)

16. Oregon State (8-3)

17. Iowa (9-2)

18. Notre Dame (8-3)

19. Kansas State (8-3)

20. Oklahoma State (8-3)

21. Tennesee (7-4)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Tulane (10-1)

24. Clemson (7-4)

25. Liberty (11-0)

