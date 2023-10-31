CFP rankings: SEC teams in first College Football Playoff top 25 poll of 2023 season

The unveiling of the final four teams that will qualify for the 2023 College Football Playoff is still one month away, but this week, the first rankings will be offered at what that field would look like if the season ended now.

The College Football Playoff committee will unveal its first rankings of the 2023 season Tuesday night, the first of six sets of rankings that will help tell the story of the 2023 college football season — and ultimately lead to the crowning of a champion.

Heading into Week 10 of the season, the SEC is well-represented among the sport's best teams. That starts with two-time reigning national champion Georgia, which is the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll and enters its home matchup Saturday against No. 14 Missouri nursing a 25-game win streak dating back to the 2021 season.

Since falling to Texas 34-24 in Week 2 of the season, No. 8 Alabama has recovered nicely, with Nick Saban's squad at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. No. 10 Ole Miss is piecing together one of the best seasons in program history and is expected to be favored in three of its final four games. Rounding out the top 15 nationally is No. 13 LSU, which has the FBS' top scoring offense at 47.4 points per game, and 14th-ranked, 7-1 Missouri, which is off to its best eight-game start in a decade.

But after weeks of shuffling up and down the two major national polls, where will these teams land in the minds of the committee, who will be tasked with deciding whether they get the chance to compete for the top prize in college football?

Here are the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 10 of the season:

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10

Top four teams of first CFP poll

SEC teams in bold.

Rank Team Record 1. Ohio State 8-0 2. Georgia 8-0 3. Michigan 8-0 4. Florida State 8-0

First two teams out of first CFP poll

SEC teams in bold.

Team Record 5. Washington 8-0 6. Oregon 7-1

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for first CFP poll

SEC teams in bold.

Rank Team Record 1. Ohio State 8-0 2. Georgia 8-0 3. Michigan 8-0 4. Florida State 8-0 5. Washington 8-0 6. Oregon 7-1 7. Texas 7-1 8. Alabama 7-1 9. Oklahoma 7-1 10. Ole Miss 7-1 11. Penn State 7-1 12. Missouri 7-1 13. Louisville 7-1 14. LSU 6-2 15. Notre Dame 7-2 16. Oregon State 6-2 17. Tennessee 6-2 18. Utah 6-2 19. UCLA 6-2 20. USC 7-2 21. Kansas 6-2 22. Oklahoma State 6-2 23. Kansas State 6-2 24. Tulane 7-1 25. Air Force 8-0

