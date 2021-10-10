What CFP rankings would like if released after Week 6

The College Football Playoff committee does not shy away from discussing the importance of having an elite resume when deciding a team’s ranking.

And now that we have made it through six weeks of the 2021 college football season, some teams’ resumes are beginning to separate themselves from others.

With an Alabama loss on Saturday to an unranked Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide are our biggest losers of the weekend.

With that loss, it leaves the Georgia Bulldogs as the unquestioned No. 1.

But after Georgia, it’s not really all that close.

Penn State lost to Iowa in a great game, Michigan barely beat Nebraska, Oklahoma came back to beat Texas and Georgia had a blowout road win over a top-20 Auburn team.

Here we give a look at how we would rank the top 10 teams if the College Football Playoff rankings came out after an exciting Week 6.

The initial round of rankings will be released on Nov. 2.

10. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State has been tested once, against Oregon, and lost. I am not impressed.

9. Michigan State Spartans (6-0)

Kenneth Walker Michigan State runs against Rutgers (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Spartans have Power Five wins over Northwestern, Miami and Nebraska. They have three more big games remaining (Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State). They have a Heisman frontrunner in Kenneth Walker. Though I don’t see Michigan State finishing the season in the top 10, you have to credit it for what it’s done so far in Mel Tucker’s second season.

8. Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll know if I’m crazy or not this weekend when the Wildcats play Georgia.

7. Penn State (5-1)

Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson (2) throws during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State stays in the top-10. It lost on the road by three.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

Texas A&M celebrates as Alabama player walks off. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Down goes Bama! Crimson Tide drop to No. 6 because, well, they’re Alabama.

5. Cincinnati Bears (5-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) holds up the ball after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Syndication: The Enquirer

Desmond Ridder is super cool, but one win over a really average Notre Dame is not enough for me to believe they belong here. But again, who else?

Wins over Miami (Ohio), Murray State and Indiana don’t impress me.

The remaining teams on the Bearcats schedule are:

UCF, Navy, Tulane, Tulsa, South Florida, SMU and ECU.

I mean, come on now – this is why UCF never made it. Schedule real opponents if you want real rewards.

Cincinnati may be able to trick you into thinking its deserving of a playoff spot because it beat a big brand program like Notre Dame, but I’m not fooled. I see the Irish for what they are: America’s most consistently overrated program.

4. Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates with running back Hassan Haskins (25) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I hate everything about Michigan being ranked No. 4. But who else can I put here? Don’t say Cincinnati.

Michigan barely beat Nebraska.

3. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for the game-winning touchdown the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Syndication: The Oklahoman

Yuck. What is wrong with the level of talent in college football this year? Oklahoma has looked awful, but once again I have no choice.

A big name, powerhouse program that at least drives some excitement and viewership, but overall this is another disappointing team so far this year.

Let’s see … the Sooners have beaten Texas, Tulane, Nebraska, West Virginia and Kansas State by a combined 28 points. Yikes.

2. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0)

Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) leads the offense during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ok, Iowa, you have earned my respect. I had the Hawkeyes at No. 5 last week, and they made me look silly, beating Penn State and moving up to No. 2.

Well done.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

I thought it would be Alabama, but there is no team in college football even close to Georgia’s level right now.

