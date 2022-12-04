CFP Rankings Projection: All four semi-finalists should be easy selections

Ladies and gentlemen, let me make something perfectly clear to you. There is no debate. There is no drama. There is no on the fence in regards to the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. None whatsoever, regardless of what a certain head coach wants you to think during halftime of the Big Ten championship game Saturday night.

In the history of the College Football Playoff, I have trouble remembering a year where the four selections were as obvious as they are in 2022. Outside of Georgia and Michigan, there are no perfect candidates to fill out the four playoff spots but there are two that are clearly the most deserving.

Here is our projection at what Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings will look like in terms of the top 10:

Utah (10-3)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State (10-3)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

USC (11-2)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson (11-2)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Tennessee (10-2)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (10-2)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (12-1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (11-1)

Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Michigan (13-0)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (13-0)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire