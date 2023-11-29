What CFP rankings looks like for Georgia football, others entering championship weekend

The stage is set for championship weekend for Georgia football and other national title contenders.

The College Football Playoff Selection committee has set its last rankings before conference championship games are played and the final four is set on Sunday.

The Bulldogs remain at No. 1 heading into Saturday’s SEC Championship game against No. 8 Alabama.

Georgia will lock up a playoff spot with a win, but the reigning two-time national champions be left on the outside looking in with a loss.

The others in the top 6: No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Oregon and No. 6 Ohio State.

The Pac-12 title game Friday night in Las Vegas between Washington and Oregon should be a play-in game.

Michigan is a 23 ½ point favorite against offensively-challenged Iowa in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night.

Florida State can go to 13-0 if it can get by 10-2 Louisville in the ACC championship game and it might be hard to keep the Seminoles out as an unbeaten Power 5 conference team even with starting quarterback Jordan Travis out injured. The Seminoles beat Florida 24-15 Saturday.

“Different team without Jordan Travis," committee chair Boo Corrigan said on ESPN. "It’s more than just one player but obviously they’re a different team without Travis.”

Alabama should be able to jump into the top four past Georgia if it can beat the top-ranked Bulldogs on a neutral field and get in as a one-loss conference champion given who it beat.

No. 7 Texas may not get in even with a Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State.

Georgia has wins over three ranked teams: No. 9 Missouri, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 21 Tennessee.

