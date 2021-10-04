What CFP rankings would look like if released after Week 5

The College Football Playoff committee does not shy away from discussing the importance of having an elite resume when deciding a team’s ranking.

And now that we have made it through five weeks of the 2021 college football season, some teams’ resumes are beginning to separate themselves from others.

There’s a clear understanding which two programs belong at the top – Georgia and Alabama – but which should be No. 1 and which should be No. 2 is not certain.

After those two teams, not many would dispute the existence of a rather large gap. I’m talking really large.

Here we give a look at how we would rank the top 10 teams if the College Football Playoff rankings came out after an exciting Week 5.

The initial round of rankings will be released on Nov. 2.

On the outside looking in:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (7) starts a play during the second quarter vs Rutgers; Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State came oh so close to cracking the top 10. I know you hate me right now, Buckeyes fans, but for what it’s worth something tells me you’ll still make the playoff. There’s a lot of football left to be played.

BYU – you were kind of close. But, quite frankly, I’m not impressed by your wins over Utah and Arizona State.

Oklahoma State — if it helps, I thought about putting the Cowboys at No. 10 for a few. But as of now, I have yet to see any display of dominance over inferior teams.

Arkansas had a good run, but a 37-0 loss means you don’t make the top 10, even if it was to a team of Georgia’s caliber.

10. Michigan State (5-0)

Michigan State’s Jayden Reed returns a punt for a touchdown against Western Kentucky’s during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication: Lansing State Journal

The Spartans have Power Five wins over Northwestern, Miami and Nebraska. They have three more big games remaining (Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State). Though I don’t see Michigan State finishing the season in the top 10, you have to credit it for what it’s done so far in Mel Tucker’s second season.

9. Kentucky (5-0)

Oct. 2, 2021; Lexington; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Bet you did not see this one coming, did you? I went back and forth with Kentucky and Ohio State, but the resume needs to mean something.

The Wildcats have three SEC wins, including one over a top-10 Florida team. Sure, Ohio State would probably beat Kentucky in a head-to-head matchup, but that’s not something we’re going to get to see. Ohio State had one test and it failed. Wins over Minnesota, Tulsa, Akron and Rutgers mean nothing to me but a loss to a pretty mediocre Oregon team does.

8. Oregon (4-1)

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

I would not expect this to last long. The Ducks, though they have an impressive win over Ohio State, are littered with issues. For starters they just lost to Stanford. Secondly, running back CJ Verdell is expected to miss time with a leg injury. Ohio State should pass the Ducks soon enough in these rankings. Sorry, Oregon, but hope you had your fun.

7. Michigan (5-0)

Oct. 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates with running back Hassan Haskins (25) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Quite honestly, the more I make these rankings the less impressed I am with the talent level of these programs. Michigan deserves a top-10 ranking because its a 5-0 Big Ten team. but has it really done anything? The Wolverines beat Rutgers by seven points. And everybody is excited about a win over Wisconsin, but not me. Michigan does not deserve this level of sass from me, but that’s the reality of it. Jim Harbaugh still has to face Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. If history tells us anything, expect Michigan to lose at least two of those games.

6. Cincinnati (4-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) holds up the ball after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Syndication: The Enquirer

Desmond Ridder is super cool, but one win over a really average Notre Dame is not enough for me to have Cincinnati in my top five.

Wins over Miami (Ohio), Murray State and Indiana don’t impress me.

The remaining teams on the Bearcats schedule are:

Temple, UCF, Navy, Tulane, Tulsa, South Florida, SMU and ECU.

I mean, come on now – this is why UCF never made it. Schedule real opponents if you want real rewards.

Cincinnati may be able to trick you into thinking its deserving of a playoff spot because it beat a big brand program like Notre Dame, but I’m not fooled. I see the Irish for what they are: America’s most consistently overrated program.

5. Iowa (5-0)

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during the second half of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Again, I feel bad for picking on Iowa. Being No. 5 is certainly something to be proud of, but are the Hawkeyes really any good either?

Yes, they beat Indiana (yawn) and Iowa State (the Cyclones also lost to Baylor), but I’m just not seeing anything that would make me think they could hang with a Georgia or Alabama.

4. Oklahoma (5-0)

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gains yards on a play in the first quarter of Satuday’s game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

A big name, powerhouse program that at least drives some excitement and viewership, but overall this is another disappointing team so far this year.

Let’s see … the Sooners have beaten Tulane, Nebraska, West Virginia and Kansas State by a combined 21 points. Yikes.

Both Georgia and Alabama would have their way with these Sooners.

3. Penn State (5-0)

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson (84) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State beat Wisconsin in Week 1 before anybody knew how bad the Badgers really were. It does, though, have a nice win over a scrappy, physical Auburn team. Again, this is another team I have no faith in to hang with the top two. We’ll see how good they are this weekend when they play Iowa.

2. Alabama (5-0)

Bryce Young (9) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, a legitimately elite team. Alabama could have easily been ranked No. 1, but we’ll give Georgia the top spot because the Dawgs have been slightly more dominant.

But again, I don’t see any weaknesses on this Alabama team. Expect the Tide to be undefeated when they meet an undefeated UGA team in the SEC Championship Game.

1. Georgia (5-0)

Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates after a play against the Clemson Tigers: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is in the top spot mainly because its defense has allowed 16 points this season. For those of you playing at home, that’s an average of 3.2 points per game surrendered. The Dawgs have been downright dominant in every game they’ve played and have been doing much of it with a backup quarterback, including a 37-0 win over then-No. 8 Arkansas.

