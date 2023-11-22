CFP Rankings: Georgia still No. 1, FSU drops out of Top 4

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 1 in the fourth College Football Playoff Rankings as released on Tuesday night, maintaining their spot from a week ago.

Georgia’s 38-10 win over then No. 18 Tennessee didn’t give the committee much to worry about at the top spot, but there was some shakeup in the top-4. Florida State was jumped by Washington at the No. 4 spot after the Huskies’ 22-20 win over No. 15 Oregon State last week.

The Seminoles, now at No. 5, losing star quarterback Jordan Travis due to a season-ending injury seems to have cost FSU a spot.

The updated top four:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Washington

The Bulldogs have three wins over Top-25 teams as it stands: No. 10 Missouri, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 21 Tennessee, all of which came over the last three weeks.

Looking ahead to the class with Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 2, the Crimson Tide remain the No. 8 team in this week’s rankings and have a matchup with Auburn in the Iron Bowl up next.

The Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, televised on ABC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire