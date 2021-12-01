CFP rankings breakdown, Notre Dame & OU candidates

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde are back together and ready to continue to dive into the coaching carousel turning. What is the latest from Oklahoma and Notre Dame? We also break down the Washington and Virginia Tech hires.

The penultimate college football playoff rankings dropped tonight and needless to say... the fellas have some thoughts. Will the CFP committee really dock Notre Dame for Brian Kelly bolting for LSU?

