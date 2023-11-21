CFP rankings: Big Ten teams in fourth College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2023 season

The College Football Playoff rankings release for the third time this season on Tuesday, with national attention pointed at "The Game" between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan in a game of massive national championship implications.

The winner of the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) and Wolverines' (11-0, 8-0) rivalry game will face Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and will put themselves in the driver's seat for the College Football Playoff. The loser, however, will still have a solid shot at a playoff berth but their potential selection may be at the hands of other finishes around the country.

After debuting at No. 1 in the CFP rankings, Ohio State was bumped to No. 2 last week in favor of Georgia, who's won 28 straight games and handily beat Ole Miss and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks. Michigan, who won its first nine games of the season by over 20 points, has also been dominant this season amid sign-stealing controversy.

Penn State (9-2) and Iowa (9-2, 6-2) were ranked No. 12 and No. 16, respectively, in last week's College Football Playoff rankings, and will likely see themselves back in the top 16 after beating Rutgers and Illinois last weekend.

Here's the full set of College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Week 13:

College Football Playoff rankings Week 13

Top four teams of fourth CFP poll

First two teams out of fourth CFP poll

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for fourth CFP poll

7. Texas (10-1)

8. Alabama (10-1)

9. Missouri (9-2)

10. Louisville (10-1)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

14. LSU (8-3)

15. Arizona (8-3)

16. Oregon State (8-3)

17. Iowa (9-2)

18. Notre Dame (8-3)

19. Kansas State (8-3)

20. Oklahoma State (8-3)

21. Tennessee (7-4)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Tulane (10-1)

24. Clemson (7-4)

25. Liberty (11-0)

